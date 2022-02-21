Advertisement

Gas prices climb in past week

Mississippi gas prices are up 4 cents a gallon in the past week
Mississippi gas prices are up 4 cents a gallon in the past week(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTOK) - Mississippi gas prices are up 4 cents a gallon in the past week, averaging $3.18 for regular unleaded as of Monday, reports GasBuddy. Prices are 23 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 92.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52 a gallon Monday. The national average is up 20.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 88.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest price in Mississippi is $2.84 and the most expensive is $3.54.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police investigators released still images from a robbery reported Saturday at 2:42...
Can you help police solve this crime?
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders
East MS Black Restaurant Week
East Mississippi Black Restaurant Week
Braden Luke, Brock Butler and J.T. Etheridge follow in fathers footsteps by playing baseball at...
Like father, like son, like Eagles; three former MCC baseball players get to see their sons on the field
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges

Latest News

According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
BOB DYLAN TOUR COMING TO MERIDIAN
Music legend Bob Dylan coming to Meridian in April
Jackson Police Department
Man behind silver alert was found dead in Jackson nearly a week prior
Susan Ashley Dikes
Wife accused of killing husband in weekend shooting in Wayne Co.