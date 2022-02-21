Gas prices climb in past week

(WTOK) - Mississippi gas prices are up 4 cents a gallon in the past week, averaging $3.18 for regular unleaded as of Monday, reports GasBuddy. Prices are 23 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 92.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52 a gallon Monday. The national average is up 20.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 88.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand. However, with nuclear talks between Iran and global powers ongoing in Vienna, the possibility exists that a new deal could bring Iran’s crude oil supply back to legitimate markets, helping to ease a slight portion of supply concerns. While the proposition remains in the air for the time being, we’re also just a few weeks away from the traditional start of the spring surge in gasoline prices, brought on by the change to summer gasoline, seasonal maintenance at refineries and rising demand. The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine.”

The cheapest price in Mississippi is $2.84 and the most expensive is $3.54.

