Gas prices climb in past week

Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WTOK) - Mississippi gas prices are up 4 cents a gallon in the past week, averaging $3.18 for regular unleaded as of Monday, reports GasBuddy. Prices are 23 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 92.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52 a gallon Monday. The national average is up 20.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 88.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The cheapest price in Mississippi is $2.84 and the most expensive is $3.54.