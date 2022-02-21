Funeral services for Jack E. Cummings, 86, of Needham will be held Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., at Needham Assembly of God with Rev. Kevin Luker and Rev. Jimmy Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Brightwater Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church Monday, February 21, 2022, from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M.

Mr. Jack passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, at his son, Terrell’s home, surrounded by his family. He was born November 10, 1935, in Needham, Alabama, to George and Clara Cummings. Mr. Jack served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955-1958, during the Korean War.

He was retired from Georgia Pacific Papermill in Pennington where he worked as a pipefitter and served as fire chief for over 20 years. He was also a founding member and served as fire chief of the Needham Volunteer Fire Department for over 25 years.

Mr. Jack loved his family and his church dearly. He was a member of Needham Assembly of God where he served on the church board and was the Royal Rangers Leader from 1967 to 1999. He is going to be greatly missed.

Survivors include his children, Terrell Cummings (Judy); Twila Long (Junior); and Tracy Cummings (Cindy); grandchildren, Lisianna Wilson (Keith), Jacquie Hillman (Preston), Cynthia Busby (Shawn), Lashay Long, BJ Long (Courtney), Lamar Cummings, Larry Cummings, Alison Long, Brandon Long (Kathryn), Zachary Long (Tiffany), and Daniel Long; 25 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild; sisters, Doris Trotter, Jenene Stokes (Tommy), Sylvia Atwood (Tommy), Carolyn Moore (David), and Sarah Ann Cummings.

Preceded in death by his parents, George W. Cummings and Clara Broadhead Cummings; his wife, Sybil Cummings; grandson, Christopher “Duke” Cummings; brothers, George L. Cummings, Thomas Cummings, and Colin Cummings; sisters, Gladys Mosley and Gynelle Cummings.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sandy Boyd, Merry Cummings, Legacy Hospice Staff, and caregiver, Betty Todd for their compassionate, loving care.

Pallbearers: B.J. Long, Brandon Long, Zachary Long, Shawn Busby, Larry Cummings, and Lamar Cummings. Honorary Pallbearers: Lisiann Wilson, Cynthia Busby, Jacquline Hilman, Lashay Long, and Alison Long.

