Like father, like son, like Eagles; three former MCC baseball players get to see their sons on the field

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Baseball is known for its value in tradition over the generations. At Meridian Community College they have three current ball players whose dad’s once took the field as Eagles.

“Generations playing the same sport on the same field, it’s a cool feeling.” said Eagles outfielder, Brock Butler.

It’s been over 20 years since Cary Luke, Morris Etheridge and Chuck Butler were on the field as Eagles but something on Scaggs field have not changed at all.

Eagles infielder Braden Luke said, “Nobody wants to throw away old clothes if you can still wear them.”

Since Braden Luke wears the same number his dad use to wear, his family still represent the number 33 at all the MCC games.

“It’s definitely a legacy,” said Luke. “That’s something you want to keep going keep the legacy going and to come out here and play at Scaggs like he did, it’s just all pretty surreal.”

Braden did not always wear number 33 though. He switched from wearing number 22 in high school to wearing number 33, like his dad, at Meridian Community College.

J.T. Etheridge also wears the same number his dad, Morris Etheridge, wore when he was at MCC, the number 28.

Etheridge said, “I wore it in high school and thought it would be pretty cool to wear it here since he played here and wore 28.”

Not only do J.T. and Morris share the same jersey number but they also share the same position. Both of them are Eagles pitchers.

Morris said, “Seeing your son off the same mound that you pitched off. It’s memories you can’t never forget.”

As cool as it is for the dads to get to see their sons playing on Scaggs field, it’s almost even better for the grandparents.

J.T. said, ”It’s pretty cool. It’s cool to say my grandmother can watch me and him both pitch, basically on the same mound.”

All these dads never really planned for this to happen but are happy it did.

Cary Luke said, “Never was my intention to say, ‘Hey I think you ought to go here, I think you ought to go here.’ But selfishly I was excited he was here because he was close to home. We could all come and watch and I knew he would have a good experience so I was excited about it.”

Chuck Butler said, “Honestly wherever he is playing is not real important to me. I just love watchin him play. He’s worked really hard at the game. He’s a good baseball player and I guess it’s kinda cool we played at the same spot. But bottom line is it’s baseball wherever.”

The first names may have changed but the dirt and the last names remain the same.

