Advertisement

Local church holds concert to return to gospel roots

Performers performing gospel music
Performers performing gospel music(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Agape Storehouse Apostolic Church went back to their roots Sunday night.

The church hosted a back to the roots black history gospel concert.

Gospel singing and praise could be heard down the street from the church as concertgoers joined in with performers to sing the gospel songs that they learned as children.

It was all hosted by one of Meridian’s own gospel artists.

“It took a community to raise a child so you know, singing these old songs and getting back, especially in the pandemic, it’s amazing to me.” Host and performer, Jamal Roberts, said. “I hope somebody else is lifted just like I am, I hope somebody gets as much as I got out of it.”

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
Investigation uncovers rodent infestation at Family Dollar warehouse in West Memphis
Magnolia Soap is bringing plant-based soap and body products, free of toxins and chemicals, to...
New business has grand opening
Civil War reenactment
Civil War reenactment in Clarke County

Latest News

East MS Black Restaurant Week
East Mississippi Black Restaurant Week
Supporters are continuing to push for Alabama to join the ranks of states that have...
Supporters face uphill battle to decriminalize marijuana
The “Divine 9″ represents the collective of black fraternities and sororities.
The positive impact of Black fraternities and Sororities on a global scale
“Shaking Hands with the Future” is celebrating its 7th year of inspiring the youth about...
Americans in the Civil Rights Movement