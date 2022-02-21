Local church holds concert to return to gospel roots

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Agape Storehouse Apostolic Church went back to their roots Sunday night.

The church hosted a back to the roots black history gospel concert.

Gospel singing and praise could be heard down the street from the church as concertgoers joined in with performers to sing the gospel songs that they learned as children.

It was all hosted by one of Meridian’s own gospel artists.

“It took a community to raise a child so you know, singing these old songs and getting back, especially in the pandemic, it’s amazing to me.” Host and performer, Jamal Roberts, said. “I hope somebody else is lifted just like I am, I hope somebody gets as much as I got out of it.”

