MCC takes care of business against EMCC

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College hosted East Mississippi in a softball tournament on Sunday.

The Eagles would take an early 8-1 lead over the Lions.

In the 5th inning MCC’s hit would send in Jayda Ben to score for the Eagles and end this game 9-1.

East Mississippi Community College with travel to Brandon, MS to take on Coastal Alabama in a tournament starting Friday.

Meridian Community College takes on Hillsborough next Sunday.

