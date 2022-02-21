Advertisement

MCC takes care of business against EMCC

Eagles celebrate 9-1 win over East Mississippi.
Eagles celebrate 9-1 win over East Mississippi.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College hosted East Mississippi in a softball tournament on Sunday.

The Eagles would take an early 8-1 lead over the Lions.

In the 5th inning MCC’s hit would send in Jayda Ben to score for the Eagles and end this game 9-1.

East Mississippi Community College with travel to Brandon, MS to take on Coastal Alabama in a tournament starting Friday.

Meridian Community College takes on Hillsborough next Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
Investigation uncovers rodent infestation at Family Dollar warehouse in West Memphis
East MS Black Restaurant Week
East Mississippi Black Restaurant Week
Magnolia Soap is bringing plant-based soap and body products, free of toxins and chemicals, to...
New business has grand opening

Latest News

Like Father,Like Son,Like Eagles
Like Father,Like Son,Like Eagles
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford,...
Wallace crushed in second runner-up finish in Daytona 500
Braden Luke, Brock Butler and J.T. Etheridge follow in fathers footsteps by playing baseball at...
Like father, like son, like Eagles; three former MCC baseball players get to see their sons on the field
The University of Southern Mississippi Women's Indoor Track and Field team, defended its...
USM women defend C-USA Indoor Track title