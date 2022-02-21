MCC takes care of business against EMCC
Published: Feb. 20, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College hosted East Mississippi in a softball tournament on Sunday.
The Eagles would take an early 8-1 lead over the Lions.
In the 5th inning MCC’s hit would send in Jayda Ben to score for the Eagles and end this game 9-1.
East Mississippi Community College with travel to Brandon, MS to take on Coastal Alabama in a tournament starting Friday.
Meridian Community College takes on Hillsborough next Sunday.
