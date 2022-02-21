Advertisement

Montana Fouts named SEC softball pitcher of the week

By Shahji Adam
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama’s Montana Fouts was announced the SEC as the conference’s softball pitcher of the week.

The senior went 2-0 in her three appearances at Easton Bama Bash after she only allowed one run on six hits and struck out 24 batters in 13 innings.

Fouts earns her first SEC softball pitcher of the week award this season, which makes it the 10th time in her career to be named to the weekly award. Fouts previously won the award four times in 2019.

