Memorial Rosary Services for Mr. Richard “Rick” DuBose will begin at 11:00 AM Thursday 24, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Fr. Augustine Palimattam officiating. Private family interment will follow at Rose Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. DuBose, 71, of Rose Hill, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at his home.

He was retired from AT&T after over 40 years of service as an Electronic Technician. He was a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi; he continued post graduate studies at Belhaven University as well as Millsaps University. He was an avid music lover who’s taste of genres covered all areas from Bluegrass to Mo-Town, he especially enjoyed Rock and Roll music. He was an extremely well-read intellectual who enjoyed defeating others in Trivia and enjoyed New York Times Crossword Puzzles daily. With his quick wit and sense of humor to know him was to love him. Rick was kind to all he met, slow to anger, and selfless; he loved without any judgement or boundaries.

Rick is survived by his wife of over 47 years Paula DuBose; his children Traci Jean Swilley, Stephen Bryan DuBose, and Samuel Lewis DuBose. Grandchildren Kayla Marie Decker, William Andrew “Drew” Decker, Caleb Tyler DuBose, and Camilla Wren DuBose. Siblings Bettie Ann Gray, Ronald DuBose, Alton DuBose, and Howard DuBose, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. DuBose is preceded in death by his parents James A and Eula DuBose; and his siblings Harmon DuBose, Harold DuBose, James Edward DuBose, and Charlie DuBose.

The DuBose family suggests memorials be made as donations to The Anderson Regional Medical Center Cancer Benevolence Fund or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

