Funeral services for Mrs. Marjorie McWhirter will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church (4805 Highway 39 North, Meridian, Mississippi 39303), with Pastor Steven Mazzaferro officiating. Interment rites will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. McWhirter, age 71, of Collinsville passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Marjorie enjoyed sewing, painting, Nascar Racing, and spending time with her family. She was a devout Christian and an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her children, Kobi McWhirter, Michael Lee McWhirter, Jr. (Melissa), and Nikolas McWhirter; grandchildren, Parker McWhirter, Noah McWhirter (Madison), Kasey McWhirter, and Reed McWhirter; sister, Sandra Lewis (Barry); nieces, Crystal Lewis and Laurie Wilson (Scottie); nephew, Greg Brooks (Chris); and numerous friends.

Mrs. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Lee McWhirter, Sr. and her parents, Marion McEvoy and Christine Hilton.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Marjorie be made to The American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org and/or to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at www.secure.info-komen.org.

Pallbearers will be Parker McWhirter, Noah McWhirter, Kasey McWhirter, Tim Ratcliff, Dallas Decker, and John Holliday. Honorary pallbearers will be Mrs. McWhirter’s sons.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:45 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church (4805 Highway 39 North, Meridian, Mississippi 39303).

