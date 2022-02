Graveside services for Mrs. Mary Miller will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Cemetery, Daleville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Miller, 77, of Meridian, who passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center, Meridian. Viewing: Friday, February 25, 2022 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

