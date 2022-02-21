Music legend Bob Dylan coming to Meridian in April

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State University Riley Center for Education and Performing Arts announces a unique opportunity to experience a living legend up close and personal. Bob Dylan will perform in concert on Friday, April 8. With just over 900 seats, the center’s Victorian-era Grand Opera House theater is expected to be the most intimate venue on Dylan’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour.

“Bob Dylan’s influence on American arts and culture is undeniable, and to have someone of his caliber perform in a historic venue in Meridian, Mississippi, is a rare opportunity,” said Dr. Terry Dale Cruse, Associate Vice President and head of Mississippi State University-Meridian Campus. “Add to that Dylan’s connection to Jimmie Rodgers, and the significance is even more notable.”

Meridian has staked a place in American music history as the birthplace of Rodgers, who is hailed as the Father of Country Music for blending blues, folk and early jazz music to create an entirely new genre. Dylan has often acknowledged Rodgers’ impact on him as an artist. He even assembled an all-star lineup of musicians to join him in recording a tribute album to Rodgers in 1997.

Dylan’s tour features songs from his most recent studio album, released in 2020 and also called “Rough and Rowdy Ways.” The title is understood to refer to the 1929 Jimmie Rodgers song “My Rough and Rowdy Ways.” The inside covers of the “Rough and Rowdy Ways” vinyl album and CD feature a cropped, colorized version of a famous photograph of Rodgers and the Carter Family, the legendary folk music group that also influenced early country music.

Dylan’s performance coincides with an arts and culture renaissance in Meridian’s historic downtown. Next door to the MSU Riley Center, the boutique Threefoot Hotel, housed in a fully renovated 1920s Art Deco skyscraper, celebrated its grand opening earlier this year. A few months before that, a full-scale remodeling converted the nearby Merchants & Farmers Bank building of the same era into the Threefoot Brewing brewpub. Just blocks away, the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, a $14 million interactive museum, opened in 2018, showcasing the stories of Mississippi artists and musicians who have shaped American culture.

“We are thrilled to be a part of downtown Meridian’s continued evolution as an arts and culture destination,” said Cruse. “The opportunity to have such a legend in our theater is only possible because of the incredible support of The Riley Foundation. We are the smallest venue on this tour, and without the foundation’s support ticket prices would be unattainable.”

Tickets to the Bob Dylan performance at the MSU Riley Center start at $70 and go up to $140. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 25, at 9 a.m. and can be purchased online at msurileycenter.com. Presale to the MSU Riley Center’s Friends of the Lady members and season ticket holders will take place on Thursday, February 24. Those eligible for the presale can call 601.696.2200 or visit the box office at 2200 Fifth Street in downtown Meridian.

The MSU Riley Center’s new spring/summer season kicks off on Thursday, February 24, with a concert by Gin Blossoms. Season tickets are still available, and Friends of the Lady memberships start at $100. For more information, visit msurileycenter.com or contact the box office at 601.696.2200.

