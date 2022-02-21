Pandemic complicates driver shortage, training program working on solution

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An estimate from the American Trucking Association finds the United States is experiencing a shortage of more than 80,000 truck drivers. This affects businesses across-the-board, including food and beverage companies, as well as consumers.

“One thing I can say is there is always a need for truckers because truck drivers move the world,” said MCC truck driving instructor, Eric Griffin.

The trucking industry has struggled with a shortage of truck drivers for decades. The shortage is not only affecting companies but the entire economy.

“Over the last of a couple of years, we had issues on an internal situation of getting to drive our trucks from Class A drivers. We also see problems with our bureaus and all of our products coming in. We have trouble getting our product in. What used to be a 2-3 day turnaround is now a 9, 10 sometimes even more, turnaround,” said Magnolia Beverage inventory manager, Scotty Florey.

There are several reasons why there’s a driver shortage. The pandemic caused some drivers to leave the industry, a lot of regulations were given and many older drivers are hitting retirement age.

“If we don’t have any product on the floor to put out to our retailers, then we don’t have products to sell. That affects the consumer. They are looking for products and retailers are looking for products. If they can’t sell it, they can’t make money,” said Florey.

The trucking industry was facing a major driver shortage before the pandemic, but now the situation has become a lot worse.

“It hit hard in the pandemic, but we’ve been seeing the problems before that. There is a lot of regulations, A lot of red tape that the guys have to go through in order to get it, actually going out and getting the Class A. Sometimes the guys don’t know where to go, how to get started, and how to do it. It is something that we really need to get the public educated on in order to get as many drivers out as we can,” said Florey.

Truckers will spend days, even weeks, on the road away from their families. But this is not the case for all companies.

“There is a lot of competition for trucking companies to hire drivers because they all need it. What over-the-road can offer is our drivers are home every night,” said Florey.

If you are looking to gain your commercial driver’s license, then MCC’s truck driving program may be an option for you as it has a 95% graduation rate from the program.

“Our classes are Monday through Thursday, which they get Fridays off. The program is 8 weeks. They actually get a good bit of one-on-one time, which helps them to learn everything they need to learn, which is the basics of truck driving,” said Florey.

Instructor Eric Griffin said driving trucks was a financial change for him.

“When I started back into the program back in 2010, I came here looking for a life change. I was actually working at Walmart and wasn’t making a whole lot of money. So, I said, I am broke now, so two more months is not going to kill me. So, I came through the program for the 8 weeks. I came here and got my license. This actually has been a very promising career. Since I had my CDL, I really haven’t had any struggles since. Now I am back here teaching, so it is a promising career for anybody that wants to get into it,” said Griffin.

Seventy percent of all U.S. freight is transported by Class 8 trucks, according to The News Wheel.

