MSU Physician Assistant students to offer free health screenings

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Physician Assistant students at Mississippi State University-Meridian are helping people in the community check their health by hosting a Community Health Day Saturday.

The free, family-friendly event will offer basic health screenings including auditory, vision, blood sugar, and blood pressure. Educational booths will offer information on diet planning, sexual health, sleep aid, family bonding, and more.

Physical Assistant Studies is a new program offered at the University.

News 11 talked to one student who said the program wanted to help a community that has invested so much in them.

“We’re just looking for a way to give back. Being health care providers that’s what we do, it’s why we came into this field, to be able to help our community. It’s a good way, a simple way but an effective way to not only show off what we’re doing here, what we’re learning but also to help the community. If you don’t know something is going on, how will you ever know that it needs to be looked at? Basically, free events like these are so big for the community simply because they allow you to find out a little more about something that you may not have gotten checked regularly,” said MSU- Meridian student, Cody Guidry.

MSU’s Community Health Day will be held Saturday, February 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kahlmus Auditorium on MSU- Meridian’s College Park Campus.

1000 Highway 19 N Meridian, MS 39307

