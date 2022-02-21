Advertisement

MSU Physician Assistant students to offer free health screenings

Physician Assistant students at MSU-Meridian are helping members in the community check their...
Physician Assistant students at MSU-Meridian are helping members in the community check their health by hosting a Community Health Day.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Physician Assistant students at Mississippi State University-Meridian are helping people in the community check their health by hosting a Community Health Day Saturday.

The free, family-friendly event will offer basic health screenings including auditory, vision, blood sugar, and blood pressure. Educational booths will offer information on diet planning, sexual health, sleep aid, family bonding, and more.

Physical Assistant Studies is a new program offered at the University.

News 11 talked to one student who said the program wanted to help a community that has invested so much in them.

“We’re just looking for a way to give back. Being health care providers that’s what we do, it’s why we came into this field, to be able to help our community. It’s a good way, a simple way but an effective way to not only show off what we’re doing here, what we’re learning but also to help the community. If you don’t know something is going on, how will you ever know that it needs to be looked at? Basically, free events like these are so big for the community simply because they allow you to find out a little more about something that you may not have gotten checked regularly,” said MSU- Meridian student, Cody Guidry.

MSU’s Community Health Day will be held Saturday, February 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kahlmus Auditorium on MSU- Meridian’s College Park Campus.

1000 Highway 19 N Meridian, MS 39307

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police investigators released still images from a robbery reported Saturday at 2:42...
Can you help police solve this crime?
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders
East MS Black Restaurant Week
East Mississippi Black Restaurant Week
Braden Luke, Brock Butler and J.T. Etheridge follow in fathers footsteps by playing baseball at...
Like father, like son, like Eagles; three former MCC baseball players get to see their sons on the field
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges

Latest News

A bill nearly 4 years in the making to decriminalize marijuana in Alabama is set to head to the...
Decriminalizing marijuana bill set for Senate vote
William Ernest Kuenzel sat on Alabama's death row for more than 34 years before dying of cancer...
Alabama death row inmate who sought new trial dies of cancer
Mississippi gas prices are up 4 cents a gallon in the past week
Gas prices climb in past week
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships