Police search for robbery suspect

CEFCO robbery suspect
CEFCO robbery suspect(Meridian Police Department)
By Tom Williams
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police need your help in finding a person suspected of robbing the Roebuck Drive Cefco.

They say a black male wearing a red jumpsuit and hooded jacket handed the clerk a note that said “this is a robbery”. The clerk was made to believe he had a gun, but a gun was never seen. The suspect was driving a gray car.

If you recognize this suspect, then call Meridian Police Department 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers 855-485-8477.

