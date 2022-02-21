Police search for robbery suspect

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police need your help in finding a person suspected of robbing the Roebuck Drive Cefco.

They say a black male wearing a red jumpsuit and hooded jacket handed the clerk a note that said “this is a robbery”. The clerk was made to believe he had a gun, but a gun was never seen. The suspect was driving a gray car.

If you recognize this suspect, then call Meridian Police Department 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers 855-485-8477.

