Advertisement

Shamrock Shakes are back at McDonald’s

The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is back at McDonald's.
The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is back at McDonald's.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and McDonald’s is getting ready by officially bringing back the Shamrock Shake.

Starting Monday, McDonald’s will serve its classic dessert and its Oreo-flavored counterpart, the Shamrock McFlurry.

The longtime favorite Shamrock Shake, first sold in 1970, is made with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, mint flavors and whipped topping.

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will only be available for a limited time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
East MS Black Restaurant Week
East Mississippi Black Restaurant Week
Investigation uncovers rodent infestation at Family Dollar warehouse in West Memphis
Harrison Burton (20) and Austin Cindric (22) lead the field at the start of the NASCAR Xfinity...
Hill wins at Daytona as airborne crash ends Xfinity opener
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall

Latest News

Researchers looked at more than 1,200 people with COVID-19 and found that only 1.5% of the...
Merck’s COVID-19 drug reduces hospitalization risk, new study finds
We'll have to dodge rain all week
Umbrella weather all week, but there’s a risk for severe storms Tuesday
Heather Adkins speaks from jail in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sunday. She's accused of abandoning...
Mother accused of abandoning 5-year-old son in Ohio arrested in Kentucky
NYPD is investigating at least six separate stabbings in the subway system since Friday.
At least 6 stabbed in NY subway since Friday