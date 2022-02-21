Strong storms possible for early this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The weekend ended calmly and with temperatures near 70° but there’s a change on the way. Temperatures continue to climb into the 70′s for Monday as we see showers and some thunderstorms moving through the area for the morning. Pockets of heavy rain will stick with us for the remainder of the day.

Tuesday sees another shot at some storms, some could even be severe with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. The threat looks highest to our North, but a few storms could get rowdy as we go through Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Rain will persist through the middle of the week as we see periods of rain and rumbles of thunder for both Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances stick around for Friday morning before they begin to taper down as temperatures drop back closer to seasonal. The weekend looks to be a bit drier and cooler. Temperatures for the week will hover in the 70′s until the cold front passes, then we’re back closer to the 50′s and 60′s.

