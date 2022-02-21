Umbrella weather all week, but there’s a risk for severe storms Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After a beautiful weekend, get ready for umbrella weather all week. Today, rain is likely with on & off showers & storms. There will be dry moments, but there will be plenty of showers out there throughout the day including some downpours. Rainfall estimates of .5″ - 1″ are possibly.

Thankfully, it won’t be rainy & cold. Temps will be seasonable this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Tonight, isolated showers are expected with lows hovering near 60 degrees.

Tuesday, there’s a Slight (Level 2 out of 5) risk for severe storms ahead of a cold front. Damaging wind will be the main threat, but tornadoes are possible along with storms that could include severe hail (quarter-sized or larger). So, have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts. Also, know where your safe place is. The best timing for severe storms will be in the afternoon and evening.

The previously mentioned front will make it into our area, but it’ll stall. So, it’ll serve as a trigger for scattered showers on your Hump Day. Highs will remain comfy near 70 degrees. Thursday, the stalled front moves back north as a warm front. It’ll leave us in a warm & muggy environment that’ll support more storms, and it’ll be unseasonably warm courtesy of a southerly wind. So, highs will flirt with 80 degrees.

Early Friday morning, a cold front will cross...and rain will accompany it. Behind the front, it dries out & cools off with highs only in the 50s. The weekend brings spotty showers, but highs will remain below average into the 50s.

