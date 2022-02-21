USM women defend C-USA Indoor Track title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WDAM) - A fourth-place finish in the 4X400-meter relay gave the University of Southern Mississippi women’s track and field team the clinching cushion it needed to defend its Conference USA Indoor Track and Field title.

“On paper, we faced impossible odds,” USM coach Jon Stuart said. “We simply never quit fighting.

“Our women gave everything they had, then gave a little more.”

That fight pushed Southern Miss team once again atop the podium to capture back-to-back C-USA Indoor Championships on Sunday afternoon at the Birmingham CrossPlex

With the Lady Eagles clinging to a five-point advantage over Middle Tennessee State University entering the final event, the USM team of Trinity Benson, Savi’a Varnell, Trinity Flagler and Smilla Kolbe put the nail in the coffin of the Lady Blue Raiders, combining to run 3 minutes, 47.67 seconds.

USM finished with 101 points to MTSU’s 91, and for a second consecutive year, Stuart was named C-USA Women’s Track and Field Coach of the Year.

Poland native Oliwia Wawrzyniak became the second consecutive Lady Eagle to earn “Freshman of the Meet,” honors, winning the 5,000-meter run in school-record-best 16:33.99.

Wawrzyniak took fourth in the 3,000 meters in another school-record time of 9:35.15.

”Oliwia was amazing,” Stuart said about his freshman’s performance. “She took over the 5,000 with three laps remaining and smashed the previous school record by nine seconds.”

In total, USM made nine trips to the medal podium on the women’s side, including doubling down in the 60-meter dash, with Benson (second, personal best-7.48 seconds) and Kenia Seals (third, 7.55 seconds) third.

Seals earned another medal, finishing the 200-meter run in 24.05 seconds, the second-fastest time in USM history. Benson added a fifth-place finish in the vent.

Marquasha Myers (42 feet, 4 3/4 inches) and Ashlee Osaji (41-10 1/2) both shattered personal records in the triple jump to pick up a key 14 points in the event.

Myers added another top-three finish in the 60-meter hurdles with a third-place finish behind a personal-best of 8.50 seconds, matching the second-best time in program history and Osaji picked up a pair of points with a seventh-place finish in the long jump.

The women’s Distance Medley Relay Kate Mattox, Flagler, Kolbe and Sandra Szpott closed the opening day of competition by finishing second in a school-record time of 11 minutes, 32.65 seconds, breaking the old mark set in 2017 by nearly 6 seconds.

On top of her DMR medal and 4x400 finish, Kolbe earned her second medal with a bronze in the 800-meter run.

Other point scoring performances for the women included: Varnell (7th, 400 meters, 56.12 seconds); Szpott (5th, mile, 4:53.49;, Lina May (6th, 5,000 meters, 17:01.05 /8th, 3,000 meters, 9:43.76); Janique Burgher (7th, high jump, 5 feet, 4 1/2 inches) and Jordan Speer (5th, shot put, 48 feet, 4 1/2 inches/6th, weight throw, 58 feet, 3 3/4 inches).

“I’m so proud of our girls, our coaches, trainers and staff,” said Stuart. “It was a tremendous effort to win and everyone performed when it mattered most.”

On the men’s side, three claimed individual event titles, but the Golden Eagles finished seventh overall.

Corvell Todd won his second-straight men’s high jump title on Saturday night, clearing the bar at 7 feet, 3 3/4 inches for the fourth-best mark in the country this season and second-best mark in program history.

Leading the conference from wire-to-wire this season, transfer Fred Moudani earned the shot put crown with a throw of 59 feet, 5 1/2 inches

After just missing the podium a season ago with a fourth-place finish in the 400 meters, D.J. Butler left no doubt in that race this year with a time 47.30 seconds to take first.

