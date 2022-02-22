75th Annual Pancake Jubilee Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One of this area’s longest running fundraisers is Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Meridian Downtown Optimist Club’s 75th Annual Pancake Jubilee. Pancakes, sausages and drinks will be served 6:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Temple Theatre Ballroom.

The money raised supports charities that focus on youth that the club helps support.

“We call this Meridian’s front porch because people used to sit on the stoop and talk to people as they passed by. Now we get a chance to sit down and break bread with people we might not get a chance to see but once a year,” said club member, Paul Tarver. “It’s an opportunity to talk to people, see people and get out in your community.”

The cost of a ticket is $6.00 at the door for dine-in or take-out.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.