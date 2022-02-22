Advertisement

86-year-old Dothan woman declared missing and endangered

Shirley L. Woodham
Shirley L. Woodham(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Dothan Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing 86-year-old woman.

Shirley L. Woodham is a white female last seen on February 21, 2022 at approximately 4:00 am in the area of West Main Street in Dothan.

She may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Shirley L. Woodham is asked to please contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 793-0215 or call 911.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Ashley Dikes
Wife accused of killing husband in weekend shooting in Wayne Co.
Meridian police investigators released still images from a robbery reported Saturday at 2:42...
Can you help police solve this crime?
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders
Jackson Police Department
Man behind silver alert was found dead in Jackson nearly a week prior
Philadelphia Police Department investigating weekend murder

Latest News

2022 Black History Month Special Report: Remembering the Past, Embracing the Future
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,868 cases, 22 deaths reported over long weekend
Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall; investigators release images of persons of interest
Wednesday Weather Whys Ep. 21
Wednesday Weather Whys Ep. 21