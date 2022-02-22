86-year-old Dothan woman declared missing and endangered

DOTHAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Dothan Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing 86-year-old woman.

Shirley L. Woodham is a white female last seen on February 21, 2022 at approximately 4:00 am in the area of West Main Street in Dothan.

She may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Shirley L. Woodham is asked to please contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 793-0215 or call 911.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.