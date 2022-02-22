Advertisement

Aliceville man dies in head-on crash Monday

An Aliceville, Ala., man died in a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning shortly after 10 a.m., 2 miles south of Carrollton, Ala. Anthony L. Miller, 61, was ejected and died from his injuries.(KLTV)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) An Aliceville, Ala., man died in a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning shortly after 10 a.m., 2 miles south of Carrollton, Ala. Anthony L. Miller, 61, was ejected and died from his injuries.

The 2008 Mazda 5 Miller was driving hit head-on with a 2017 Dodge Caravan on Highway 17. The other driver, Ernestine Butler, 35, of Tuscaloosa, was hurt and was taken to the hospital.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating and released no other details.

