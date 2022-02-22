Aliceville man dies in head-on crash Monday

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) An Aliceville, Ala., man died in a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning shortly after 10 a.m., 2 miles south of Carrollton, Ala. Anthony L. Miller, 61, was ejected and died from his injuries.

The 2008 Mazda 5 Miller was driving hit head-on with a 2017 Dodge Caravan on Highway 17. The other driver, Ernestine Butler, 35, of Tuscaloosa, was hurt and was taken to the hospital.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating and released no other details.

