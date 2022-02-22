Arrest made in Philadelphia murder

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia Police Department has charged Demonte Renfroe, 18, with capital murder and armed robbery in the Feb. 19 death of William Arnold.

A second suspect is being sought, 21-year-old Kornelius I’Tavan Triplett of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police said the investigation found that two men were robbed and assaulted by Renfroe and Triplett on Valley View Drive.

Any tips about where Triplett is may be reported to Philadelphia police at 601-656-2131 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.