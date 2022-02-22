City council examines food truck regulations

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Food trucks are an attractive feature for events in the Queen City. But for years, they have not needed a permit to park on the street or even pay a fee to operate. The city council is now looking to change that.

The Meridian City Council realized no one who comes to the city pays to park their food trucks on the road or to have the business, after talking with one woman wanting to place a food truck in her yard.

This led to the questions of: Where are food trucks allowed to park? What can they sell? Who can sell the products? and what hours can they be open?

The council said it has been very lenient on food truck operators, but their goal is to protect local businesses.

“The question is all these other things that a local restaurant has to comply with. Should we allow someone with a truck to come into town and not have to comply with the same regulations that a local restaurant has to have? Again, we want the food trucks here. They’re a big asset, I think when we have events. But we don’t want to take advantage of a local restaurant and allow someone to just come in town and do the same thing they’re doing,” said Ward 1 City Councilman, George Thomas.

A local business owner said regulations need to be fair.

“We want to really put the food trucks, I would think, where they’re of the best use. And of course, we want to make sure that the city has the opportunity to collect sales tax revenue from a food truck just as they would from a brick-and-mortar restaurant that’s downtown or anyone else in the city. So having something that’s fair to everybody and gives opportunities not only for new entrepreneurs but also doesn’t penalize the existing businesses is really where my concern and objective is,” said Brickhaus Brewtique owner, Bill Arlinghaus.

Councilman George Thomas said a board appointed to deal with food trucks will review the city’s food ordinance. A work session will then be held, and changes will be made as needed.

