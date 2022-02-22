City of Meridian Arrest Report February 22, 2022

Robbery

At 3:14 PM on February 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1100 block of 27th Avenue. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and his car keys were taken, the case is currently under investigation.

At 2:42 AM on February 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1300 block of Roebuck Drive. The victim stated they were threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 4:05 PM on February 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of D Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:36 AM on February 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1300 block of Roebuck Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:52 PM on February 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of 43rd Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.