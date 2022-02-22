City of Meridian Arrest Report February 22, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Charge
|Address
|ANDREW DUNNIGAN
|1986
|1711 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
|XAVIER HOLT
|1996
|3710 DAVIS ST APT 2 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|TRAVIS REED
|1997
|1801 24TH ST APT N2 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TRESPASSING
|TERRELL A CLAYTON
|1985
|2108 A ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|CHARLES L BROWN
|1989
|1608 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|MELISSA N DENTON
|1975
|5509 APACHIE RIDGE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|BRAXTON J FENTON
|2002
|73 EAST PLUM ST COLUMBUS, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|STEPHEN H THOMAS
|1990
|3516 BROAD ST LISMAN, AL
|DUI
|TOMMY D HENDERSON
|1964
|3976 ZERO RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|JUSTIN CULLORS
|1980
|3213 25TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|JAMES D MORGAN
|2003
|7183 HWY 39N MERIDIAN, MS
|CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD X 3
|GABRIEL F EVANS
|2002
|2107 WHITNEY OAKS DR OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|BILLY MITCHELL
|1958
|107 71ST PL APT A26 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|CLEVELAND E JONES
|1968
|5044 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 22, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 3:14 PM on February 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1100 block of 27th Avenue. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and his car keys were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:42 AM on February 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1300 block of Roebuck Drive. The victim stated they were threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:05 PM on February 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of D Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:36 AM on February 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1300 block of Roebuck Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:52 PM on February 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of 43rd Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.