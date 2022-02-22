Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report February 22, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearChargeAddress
ANDREW DUNNIGAN19861711 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
XAVIER HOLT19963710 DAVIS ST APT 2 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
TRAVIS REED19971801 24TH ST APT N2 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TRESPASSING
TERRELL A CLAYTON19852108 A ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
CHARLES L BROWN19891608 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
MELISSA N DENTON19755509 APACHIE RIDGE RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BRAXTON J FENTON200273 EAST PLUM ST COLUMBUS, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STEPHEN H THOMAS19903516 BROAD ST LISMAN, ALDUI
TOMMY D HENDERSON19643976 ZERO RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
JUSTIN CULLORS19803213 25TH ST MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
JAMES D MORGAN20037183 HWY 39N MERIDIAN, MSCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD X 3
GABRIEL F EVANS20022107 WHITNEY OAKS DR OCEAN SPRINGS, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
BILLY MITCHELL1958107 71ST PL APT A26 MERIDIAN, MSDUI
CLEVELAND E JONES19685044 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 22, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 3:14 PM on February 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1100 block of 27th Avenue. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and his car keys were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:42 AM on February 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1300 block of Roebuck Drive. The victim stated they were threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:05 PM on February 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of D Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:36 AM on February 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1300 block of Roebuck Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:52 PM on February 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of 43rd Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

Susan Ashley Dikes
Wife accused of killing husband in weekend shooting in Wayne Co.
Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
Meridian police investigators released still images from a robbery reported Saturday at 2:42...
Can you help police solve this crime?
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders
Philadelphia Police Department investigating weekend murder

Latest News

The Philadelphia Police Department has charged Demonte Renfroe, 18, with capital murder and...
Arrest made in Philadelphia murder
Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report February 22, 2022
Philadelphia Police Department investigating weekend murder
Susan Ashley Dikes
Wife accused of killing husband in weekend shooting in Wayne Co.