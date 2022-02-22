Advertisement

Cost of homes climbs with fewer houses on the market

Housing prices rise while few houses remain on the market.
Housing prices rise while few houses remain on the market.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Association of Realtors reports that the median price for a house was just over $350,000. 

“Right now, when a home comes on the market, there’s oftentimes multiple offers. It’s very competitive,” realtor Boyd Williams said.

If you’re looking to buy a home in Lauderdale County, then your choices are slim.

“My advice to them that’s more important than ever is to get preapproved from a qualified lender. Preferably a local lender,” Williams said.

Williams has been in the business of selling homes for 28 years. He said he’s never experienced a market like it is right now. Once a home becomes available, it’s spoken for almost immediately.

“If it’s priced fairly and it’s in a demand area, within the first 24 to 48 hours it will have multiple offers, Williams said.

On Monday, there were only 55 houses for sale in all of Lauderdale County. Twenty-five of those fell between $100,000 and $300,000. Williams said there’s some things to keep in mind when searching for that perfect home to buy.

“You’re looking at price per square foot in the $150s. That’s gone up because all materials have gone up. Not only have they gone up, but they’re hard to get,” Williams said.

Sales of existing homes went up 6.7 percent from December we’re also down more than 2 percent from a year ago.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police investigators released still images from a robbery reported Saturday at 2:42...
Can you help police solve this crime?
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders
Jackson Police Department
Man behind silver alert was found dead in Jackson nearly a week prior
Susan Ashley Dikes
Wife accused of killing husband in weekend shooting in Wayne Co.
East MS Black Restaurant Week
East Mississippi Black Restaurant Week

Latest News

Pandemic complicates driver shortage, training program working on solution
Pandemic complicates driver shortage, training program working on solution
Weather - February 21, 2022
Weather - February 21, 2022
Decriminalizing marijuana bill set for Senate vote
Decriminalizing marijuana bill set for Senate vote
MSU Physician Assistant students to offer free health screenings
MSU Physician Assistant students to offer free health screenings
75th Annual Pancake Jubilee Tuesday
75th Annual Pancake Jubilee Tuesday