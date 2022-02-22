Cost of homes climbs with fewer houses on the market

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Association of Realtors reports that the median price for a house was just over $350,000.

“Right now, when a home comes on the market, there’s oftentimes multiple offers. It’s very competitive,” realtor Boyd Williams said.

If you’re looking to buy a home in Lauderdale County, then your choices are slim.

“My advice to them that’s more important than ever is to get preapproved from a qualified lender. Preferably a local lender,” Williams said.

Williams has been in the business of selling homes for 28 years. He said he’s never experienced a market like it is right now. Once a home becomes available, it’s spoken for almost immediately.

“If it’s priced fairly and it’s in a demand area, within the first 24 to 48 hours it will have multiple offers,” Williams said.

On Monday, there were only 55 houses for sale in all of Lauderdale County. Twenty-five of those fell between $100,000 and $300,000. Williams said there’s some things to keep in mind when searching for that perfect home to buy.

“You’re looking at price per square foot in the $150s. That’s gone up because all materials have gone up. Not only have they gone up, but they’re hard to get,” Williams said.

Sales of existing homes went up 6.7 percent from December we’re also down more than 2 percent from a year ago.

