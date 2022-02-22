Advertisement

EMCC beats Southwest to move on in MACCC tournament

The EMCC Lady Lions beat the second seed Southwest Mississippi 61-54 to advance in the MACCC Women’s basketball tournament.(EMCC Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The EMCC Lady Lions beat the second seed Southwest Mississippi 61-54 to advance in the MACCC Women’s basketball tournament.

Siarra Jackson led the way for the Lady Lions with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Markiema Lancaster put up 11 points and eight rebounds. Ciarra Jackson scored 10 points to get three EMCC players score in the double digits.

The Lions move on to the semi-final round and know who their opponent will be as Coahoma beat Itawamba. Coahoma was last year’s regular season MACCC’s champion. EMCC won the 2020 conference tournament and will look to replicate that success, but they have to get past the defending champions.

Tip-off for EMCC-Coahoma will be Wednesday at 1:00 pm.

