EMCC beats Southwest to move on in MACCC tournament

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The EMCC Lady Lions beat the second seed Southwest Mississippi 61-54 to advance in the MACCC Women’s basketball tournament.

WBB | LIONS WIN!! The reigning MACCC tournament champs win their quarter-final match up with 2 seed Southwest, 61-54! They will play Coahoma Wednesday at 1PM. Siarra Jackson 21 pts/8 rebs; Markiema Lancaster 11 pts/8 rebs; Ciarra Jackson 10 pts, Ky Thomas 9 pts/10 rebs #PR1DE — EMCC Athletics (@EMCCathletics) February 22, 2022

Siarra Jackson led the way for the Lady Lions with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Markiema Lancaster put up 11 points and eight rebounds. Ciarra Jackson scored 10 points to get three EMCC players score in the double digits.

Siarra Jackson basket and two Markiema Lancaster FT give the Lions a 55-49 lead, the Bears come out of TO & hit a 3. EMCC 55, SMCC 52 with 33 seconds to go. pic.twitter.com/vhwk6UMK9w — EMCC Athletics (@EMCCathletics) February 22, 2022

The Lions move on to the semi-final round and know who their opponent will be as Coahoma beat Itawamba. Coahoma was last year’s regular season MACCC’s champion. EMCC won the 2020 conference tournament and will look to replicate that success, but they have to get past the defending champions.

Tip-off for EMCC-Coahoma will be Wednesday at 1:00 pm.

