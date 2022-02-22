Advertisement

‘I will never forget it as long as I live’: Baton Rouge delivery driver killed by stray bullet in Jackson, Miss.

Tarik Domino
Tarik Domino(WAFB)
By Perry Robinson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge truck driver was accidentally shot and killed during one of his deliveries in Jackson, Miss.

“I will never forget it as long as I live,” said Trinni Domino, the victim’s sister.

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn of the Jackson Police Department, 45-year-old Tarik Domino was delivering produce with his company, Capitol City Produce, at Dollar General on Feb. 19 when two individuals started an altercation with each other.

Police say that one individual pulled out a weapon and fired at the other individual, accidentally striking Domino on the left side of the body.

He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

“We talked that morning at 7 something, and that was the last time. I talked to him,” said Domino.

Domino explained what that final conversation was about.

“He died on my birthday. We were planning a celebration that night,” said Domino.

Domino said her brother could light up a room. He loved the 49ers, loved his job, and loved his family.

”They called him the Tom Brady of Capital City Produce, and they also called him the King of the French Quarter,” said Domino. “Because he’s been doing it for so long and I guess everybody knew him, and they loved him. He had a very bubbly personality.”

Domino is praying police can capture the man responsible for her brother’s death.

”It angers me, and I hope they catch him soon because it was a senseless act. You know? Very senseless. It could’ve been anybody there. I just don’t understand with all this violence, it’s just unnecessary. Very unnecessary. I hope they catch him because I want justice for my brother,” said Domino.

Jackson police have not released any more information at this time.

