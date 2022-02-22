Law enforcement honored by the Meridian Exchange Club

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Exchange Club held its 2022 Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon earlier this afternoon. The Exchange Club has been recognizing brave men and women in uniform for decades.

The honorees are Trooper Derrick Qualls of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H, Officer Damian Cole of the Meridian Police Department, and Deputy Tony Gonzalez of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

Each of the men honored this year took time to reflect on what being recognized means to them.

When people gather around you, support you, pat you on the back, and thank you for what you’re doing in the state and in the community it’s a very good feeling.

It’s a blessing, an honor. I definitely couldn’t do it without the guys I work with. I’ve had some great supervisors, and guys I’ve worked with help me grow as a deputy. I definitely see this award as a team award.

It’s a blessing and an honor. I never would’ve imagined receiving this award. It’s a really good blessing.

