Law enforcement honored by the Meridian Exchange Club
Exchange club has been recognizing law enforcement for decades
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Exchange Club held its 2022 Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon earlier this afternoon. The Exchange Club has been recognizing brave men and women in uniform for decades.
The honorees are Trooper Derrick Qualls of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H, Officer Damian Cole of the Meridian Police Department, and Deputy Tony Gonzalez of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.
Each of the men honored this year took time to reflect on what being recognized means to them.
