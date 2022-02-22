Advertisement

Man tries to enter Boston zoo’s tiger cage, arrested

Matthew Abraham, 24, is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he allegedly...
Matthew Abraham, 24, is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he allegedly tried to enter a tiger enclosure at Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.(Source: Derrick Brutel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - A Worcester man was arrested Monday for trying to enter a tiger enclosure after breaking into Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.

The Massachusetts State Police said that when questioned, the man only said he was very interested in tigers.

Matthew Abraham, 24, allegedly climbed over a gate into the zoo at around 9 a.m., scaled several fences and ignored warning signs but was unable to gain access to the tiger enclosure, investigators said.

Zoo New England, which operates the 72-acre Boston zoo, said in a statement that the man was in an area behind the tiger exhibit not meant for the public. When approached by staff, he ran off but was quickly located by security officials.

He was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

It was not immediately known if Abraham had a lawyer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Ashley Dikes
Wife accused of killing husband in weekend shooting in Wayne Co.
Meridian police investigators released still images from a robbery reported Saturday at 2:42...
Can you help police solve this crime?
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders
Jackson Police Department
Man behind silver alert was found dead in Jackson nearly a week prior
East MS Black Restaurant Week
East Mississippi Black Restaurant Week

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
Unleaded and premium gas prices at Sam's Club
Mississippi gas prices on the rise
Philadelphia Police Department investigating weekend murder
Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Those of us who get...
Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday