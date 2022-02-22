MAX Hall of Fame honors many African Americans

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK continues to honor those who have made a difference as Black History Month continues.

You don’t have to look any further than the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience in Meridian to appreciate some of the most influential African Americans from the Magnolia State who’ve had a huge impact on the arts, music and literary world.

Legends such as Bo Diddley, John Lee Hooker, Oprah Winfrey, BB King, Morgan Freeman and Charlie Pride are all in the MAX Hall of Fame.

“It’s extraordinary the impact that Mississippians have made on the world,” said Stacy Peralta, Curator at the MAX. “Especially the impact African-Americans have made in all the different genres of music and television and writing. They just had stories to tell and they found different art forms to tell them in.”

Earlier this month, Greenwood, Mississippi born actress Juanita Moore had her star unveiled at the MAX. Moore is known as a trailblazer for African Americans, having appeared in 50 films.

