Advertisement

MAX Hall of Fame honors many African Americans

Voting for MAX Hall of Fame
Voting for MAX Hall of Fame(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK continues to honor those who have made a difference as Black History Month continues.

You don’t have to look any further than the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience in Meridian to appreciate some of the most influential African Americans from the Magnolia State who’ve had a huge impact on the arts, music and literary world.

Legends such as Bo Diddley, John Lee Hooker, Oprah Winfrey, BB King, Morgan Freeman and Charlie Pride are all in the MAX Hall of Fame.

“It’s extraordinary the impact that Mississippians have made on the world,” said Stacy Peralta, Curator at the MAX. “Especially the impact African-Americans have made in all the different genres of music and television and writing. They just had stories to tell and they found different art forms to tell them in.”

Earlier this month, Greenwood, Mississippi born actress Juanita Moore had her star unveiled at the MAX. Moore is known as a trailblazer for African Americans, having appeared in 50 films.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Ashley Dikes
Wife accused of killing husband in weekend shooting in Wayne Co.
Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
Meridian police investigators released still images from a robbery reported Saturday at 2:42...
Can you help police solve this crime?
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders
Philadelphia Police Department investigating weekend murder

Latest News

Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith reacted to the president's announced sanctions...
Mississippi senators react to sanctions against Russia
File photo of an at-home COVID-19 test.
Parents cautioned of possible toxic substance found in at-home COVID-19 test kits
2022 Black History Month Special Report: Remembering the Past, Embracing the Future
2022 Black History Month Special Report: Remembering the Past, Embracing the Future
The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported another child death that has been...
MSDH: Second Mississippi child dies of flu