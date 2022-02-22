Advertisement

Military-contracted helicopter crashes at missile range facility in Hawaii

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KEKAHA (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A military-contracted helicopter crashed Tuesday morning at Kauai’s Pacific Missile Range Facility during a training operation.

Authorities have not said how many people were onboard, HawaiiNewsNow reports.

Multiple witnesses in boats off the facility saw the crash site, where thick black smoke was billowing into the air. A PMRF spokesperson said the crash happened about 10 a.m. Tuesday near the north side of the installation. The helicopter was flying “in support of a range training operation.”

Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on...
Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on Kauai.(@capt.andys/Instagram)

Alaska visitor Lindsie Fratus-Thomas posted video on Facebook of black smoke from the crash site and said she saw the helicopter “crash straight down” while on a whale watching tour off the coast.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

