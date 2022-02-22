Mississippi gas prices on the rise

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Mississippi is seeing an increase in gas prices while tensions between Russia and the Ukraine continue to rise.

Gas prices in Mississippi are up 4 cents a gallon and the average cost for gas is $3.18. Prices are about 20 cents per gallon higher than they were about a month ago.

The cheapest gas in the Magnolia state is $2.48 while the most expensive is $3.54.

Area Mississippians are hoping that prices will decrease ahead of Spring Break.

It’s affecting us, at the start it was major now it’s not as bad cause more places are starting to slow down like over there it’s $2.95. Where we come from it’s like $3.25 and it’s kind of hard to go the places you want to because you have to constantly pump gas but it’s like 40 plus every time depending on what car you have.

If conflicts between Russia the Ukraine continue prices could get worse before they get better.

