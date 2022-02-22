Advertisement

Mississippi gas prices on the rise

International conflicts could be to blame
Unleaded and premium gas prices at Sam's Club
(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Mississippi is seeing an increase in gas prices while tensions between Russia and the Ukraine continue to rise.

Gas prices in Mississippi are up 4 cents a gallon and the average cost for gas is $3.18. Prices are about 20 cents per gallon higher than they were about a month ago.

The cheapest gas in the Magnolia state is $2.48 while the most expensive is $3.54.

Area Mississippians are hoping that prices will decrease ahead of Spring Break.

If conflicts between Russia the Ukraine continue prices could get worse before they get better.

