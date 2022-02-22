Mississippi senators react to sanctions against Russia

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - President Joe Biden ordered heavy U.S. financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs Tuesday, stepping up the West’s confrontation with Moscow, even as Russian lawmakers authorized President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside their country.

Biden accused Putin of flagrantly violating international law in what he called the “beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine,” and promised that more sanctions would be coming if Putin proceeds further.

The president joined the 27 European Union members who unanimously agreed Tuesday to levy their own initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine. The president also said he is moving additional U.S. troops to the Baltic states on NATO’s eastern flank bordering Russia.

Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker issued a statement after the sanctions were announced.

“Americans know that Russia is the only aggressor in this crisis. Mr. Biden and our NATO allies have stronger sanctions available, and I hope they do not hesitate to use them. Vladimir Putin and his cronies only respond to strength, and we have to make Russian leadership understand that their invasion will have painful consequences. It is imperative that we stand with Ukraine during this dangerous time.”

Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith reacted, agreeing with the president that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law.

“I am concerned that our adversaries, including China, sense weakness in the White House and disarray in the administration, and that this will further embolden our enemies. We’ll see if sanctions and unified allied opposition convince Putin to reverse course. I am deeply concerned about this serious threat to global security and the resulting economic discord. I can’t help but think that stronger White House leadership from the start might have deterred this Russian aggression. Going forward, there can be no question that Putin’s aggression will be answered or where the United States stands when it comes to protecting democracy.”

Hyde-Smith said she cosponsored the Never Yielding Europe’s Territory Act last week to provide Ukraine with the ability to defend itself. The NYET Act would:

• Sanction Russian banks and corrupt Putin cronies.

• Provide emergency funding for military equipment for Ukraine.

• Make it easier to sell weapons and give assistance to Ukraine.

• Boost funding for efforts to counter Russian disinformation.

• Stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

