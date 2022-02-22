Advertisement

Mississippi senators react to sanctions against Russia

Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith reacted to the president's announced sanctions...
Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith reacted to the president's announced sanctions against Russia.(Gray)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - President Joe Biden ordered heavy U.S. financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs Tuesday, stepping up the West’s confrontation with Moscow, even as Russian lawmakers authorized President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside their country.

Biden accused Putin of flagrantly violating international law in what he called the “beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine,” and promised that more sanctions would be coming if Putin proceeds further.

The president joined the 27 European Union members who unanimously agreed Tuesday to levy their own initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine. The president also said he is moving additional U.S. troops to the Baltic states on NATO’s eastern flank bordering Russia.

Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker issued a statement after the sanctions were announced.

Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith reacted, agreeing with the president that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law.

Hyde-Smith said she cosponsored the Never Yielding Europe’s Territory Act last week to provide Ukraine with the ability to defend itself.
The NYET Act would:
• Sanction Russian banks and corrupt Putin cronies.
• Provide emergency funding for military equipment for Ukraine.
• Make it easier to sell weapons and give assistance to Ukraine.
• Boost funding for efforts to counter Russian disinformation.
• Stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Ashley Dikes
Wife accused of killing husband in weekend shooting in Wayne Co.
Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
Meridian police investigators released still images from a robbery reported Saturday at 2:42...
Can you help police solve this crime?
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders
Philadelphia Police Department investigating weekend murder

Latest News

San Francisco, Arizona set to square off in Supreme Court over Trump immigration rule
San Francisco, Arizona set to square off in Supreme Court over Trump immigration rule
Governor Reeves signs two executive orders in support of military families and communities
Fentanyl test strips are handed out to people anonymously, in hopes they'll test the drugs...
New bill could legalize fentanyl test strips in Alabama
A bill nearly 4 years in the making to decriminalize marijuana in Alabama is set to head to the...
Decriminalizing marijuana bill set for Senate vote