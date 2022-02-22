Services for Ms. Billie A. Brown will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Church cemetery. Bro. Michael Harper and Bro. Tim Fanguy will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00am on Wednesday, prior to Church services at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.

Ms. Billie Brown, age 81 of Sebastopol, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at her residence.

Survivors:

4 Children: Beverly Murray (Glenn) of Sebastopol

Carol Bradford of Sebastopol

Leverett Brown (Tammy) of Philadelphia

Liz Shaw (Allen) of Sebastopol

Grandchildren: Joseph Brown, Mylinda Commer, Artie Shaw, Carol Marie Mars, Jennifer Foy, Charlie Allen, Weston Shaw, Cody Shaw, Levi Brown, and Cooper Evans

Numerous Great-Grandchildren

4 Siblings: Betty Jones, Ronnie Andrews, Rodney Andrews (Peggy), and Linda Edwards (Mac)

Ms. Billie Brown is preceded in death by her husband: Petty Brown; Two Grandsons: Rick Murray and Dusty Shaw; Son-in-law: Larry Bradford; Parents: Ellis & Mildred Andrews

Pallbearers: Joseph Brown, Charlie Allen, Weston Shaw, Cody Shaw, Levi Brown, and Ethan Murray

Honorary Pallbearers: Bailey Pilgrim, Cole Brown, Jered Gunter, Colt Commer, Cooper Evans, Hamp Foy, Will Mars, Bo Allen, Artie Shaw, Riley Shaw, Jaxson Shaw, and Hagen Shaw

Ms. Billie Brown was a long time member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. Ms. Billie and Petty Brown had been married for 63 years at the time of his passing. She was dedicated to her family, being a homemaker, and serving the Lord. At one point in her life, she was a CNA. Ms. Billie loved helping and taking care of others, especially her children and grandchildren. At anytime, she could be found with a baby on her side or in her lap. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Ms. Billie Brown will be loved and missed dearly.