Philadelphia Police Department investigating weekend murder

One suspect in custody and investigating more
(AP)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a murder that happened on Saturday February 19th.

They initially responded to a call of gunshots in the Valley View Drive area. Police were still investigating in the area when they were told that a gunshot victim had been taken to Neshoba General Hospital in a personal vehicle.

The victim, eighteen-year-old William Arnold, was later pronounced dead. The shooting is believed to have taken place in the 500 block of Valley View Drive.

The police currently have one person in custody and are expecting more as they continue their investigation. If anyone has any information about the crime, they are asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department at (601)-656-2131.

