Sela Ward Parkway sidewalk features halfway complete

Drivers are maneuvering between orange cones, stacks of concrete, and torn-up roads, as Sela...
Drivers are maneuvering between orange cones, stacks of concrete, and torn-up roads, as Sela Ward Parkway draws nearer to completion.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many drivers are maneuvering between orange cones, stacks of concrete, and torn-up roads, as the improvement project for Sela Ward Parkway draws nearer to completion.

Work on Sela Ward Parkway began in early January. Project engineer Gabe Faggard said they have now completed half of the concrete, sidewalk, and driveway work.

He said although workers have been able to take advantage of the drier months, there are a few challenges that have hindered some of the time to get the project done.

“This project includes new light poles along the route, new traffic signal equipment and all of that is experiencing delays right now. Trying to procure that equipment and so while we’ve ordered all of it and we’re hopeful that we will have all of that installed by the end of the year. It’s still a day-to-day thing where we’re having to evaluate it and make sure we’re going to be able to fulfill that. We’re trying to make the new features fit in with that existing right away so we worked as best as we can with the property owners adjacent to there to try and maintain business access and also keep traffic moving through the area.”  " said Faggard.

Faggard said the project is set to be completed in the Spring of 2023.

