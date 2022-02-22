Advertisement

Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Those of us who get...
Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Those of us who get storms are at risk for severe thunderstorms, but we won't all get rain.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday afternoon and evening, but it’s dependent on whether we even get thunderstorms.

Showers and storms will increase, especially along and north of Highway 16 (Philadelphia to DeKalb) after 3 PM Tuesday. The storms will be possible through about 7 AM Wednesday. While the showers and storms are possible, we’re not all guaranteed to get severe storms. Realistically, we won’t even all get rain. Just know that if you get a thunderstorm on top of you, it can go severe and throw down a damaging wind gust or spawn a brief tornado.

Tonight will be cloudy with a few showers. The low temperature will be near 61 degrees. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with occasional showers through 3 PM. The high temperature will be near 79 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will increase after 3 PM. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds and an isolated tornado.

This week will be on-and-off rainy. There will be dry spells mixed in. Even the rainy days aren’t likely to be rainy all day. Colder weather will return this weekend, but even then rainy periods will continue.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police investigators released still images from a robbery reported Saturday at 2:42...
Can you help police solve this crime?
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders
Jackson Police Department
Man behind silver alert was found dead in Jackson nearly a week prior
Susan Ashley Dikes
Wife accused of killing husband in weekend shooting in Wayne Co.
East MS Black Restaurant Week
East Mississippi Black Restaurant Week

Latest News

Weather - February 21, 2022
Weather - February 21, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - February 21st, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - February 21st, 2022
We'll have to dodge rain all week
Umbrella weather all week, but there’s a risk for severe storms Tuesday
Weather 02-20-2022
Weather 02-20-2022