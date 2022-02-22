Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday afternoon and evening, but it’s dependent on whether we even get thunderstorms.

Showers and storms will increase, especially along and north of Highway 16 (Philadelphia to DeKalb) after 3 PM Tuesday. The storms will be possible through about 7 AM Wednesday. While the showers and storms are possible, we’re not all guaranteed to get severe storms. Realistically, we won’t even all get rain. Just know that if you get a thunderstorm on top of you, it can go severe and throw down a damaging wind gust or spawn a brief tornado.

Tonight will be cloudy with a few showers. The low temperature will be near 61 degrees. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with occasional showers through 3 PM. The high temperature will be near 79 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will increase after 3 PM. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds and an isolated tornado.

This week will be on-and-off rainy. There will be dry spells mixed in. Even the rainy days aren’t likely to be rainy all day. Colder weather will return this weekend, but even then rainy periods will continue.

