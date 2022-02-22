Advertisement

Supreme Court will take case on refusal to serve gay couples

Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a new clash between religious rights and the rights of LGBT people.

The high court said Tuesday it would hear the case of Colorado-based web designer Lorie Smith.

Smith offers graphic and website design services and wants to expand to wedding website services. But Smith says her religious beliefs would lead her to decline any request from a same-sex couple to design a wedding website. She also wants to post a statement on her website about her beliefs. But that would run afoul of a Colorado anti-discrimination law. Smith argues the law violates her free speech and religious rights.

The case is expected to be argued in the fall.

