Suspect charged for second time in 2020 death

The original charge against Pruitt for the Nov. 24, 2020, death of Jaheim Jimerson was dismissed but Meridian police said the charge was refiled Feb. 22, 2022, after further investigation.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A suspect was charged Tuesday with murder for the death of a man in November 2020.

Gregory Pruitt, Jr., was originally charged, along with others, shortly after the Nov. 24, 2020, death of Jaheim Jimerson in the area of Paulding Street and 46th Avenue.

But Meridian police told News 11 that charge against Pruitt was later dismissed. But investigators were able to gather more evidence and file the charge a second time.

MPD said Pruitt was already in jail on a different charge and he has no bond.

