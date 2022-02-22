Today is a Weather Alert Day: Severe Storms are Possible

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There’s a cold front that’s moving towards our area and storms will erupt ahead of it. Aside from spotty morning showers, the main activity (in terms of storms) will hold off until this afternoon & evening. Will it be a wash out?...no. However, scattered storms could form during the heat of the afternoon.

Atmospheric conditions are supportive of possible severe weather although the risk is low. However, the main threat will be damaging wind, but hail & tornadoes are also possible. The best timing for severe storms will be after 2PM, and the threat could linger until around Midnight. So, make sure to have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts. Regardless of storms, it’ll be unseasonably warm and muggy with highs flirting with 80 degrees this afternoon.

The cold front will cross our area overnight, and it’ll lead to cooler (more seasonable) weather for our Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. There will also be some showers, but mostly before Noon. Then, a warm front lifts north of our area Wednesday night...leading to warmer weather for Thursday. Highs will flirt with 80 degrees again, and we’ll have to watch for possible strong storms.

Rain does become more likely late Thursday into Friday as a cold front crosses our area. This will bring much cooler weather to our region with highs falling back into the 50s. For now, it looks like the weekend also brings cooler 50s with a chance for more showers. So, carry an umbrella for any outdoor weekend activities.

