Advertisement

Today is a Weather Alert Day: Severe Storms are Possible

There's a risk for severe storms on this Tuesday
There's a risk for severe storms on this Tuesday(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There’s a cold front that’s moving towards our area and storms will erupt ahead of it. Aside from spotty morning showers, the main activity (in terms of storms) will hold off until this afternoon & evening. Will it be a wash out?...no. However, scattered storms could form during the heat of the afternoon.

Atmospheric conditions are supportive of possible severe weather although the risk is low. However, the main threat will be damaging wind, but hail & tornadoes are also possible. The best timing for severe storms will be after 2PM, and the threat could linger until around Midnight. So, make sure to have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts. Regardless of storms, it’ll be unseasonably warm and muggy with highs flirting with 80 degrees this afternoon.

The cold front will cross our area overnight, and it’ll lead to cooler (more seasonable) weather for our Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. There will also be some showers, but mostly before Noon. Then, a warm front lifts north of our area Wednesday night...leading to warmer weather for Thursday. Highs will flirt with 80 degrees again, and we’ll have to watch for possible strong storms.

Rain does become more likely late Thursday into Friday as a cold front crosses our area. This will bring much cooler weather to our region with highs falling back into the 50s. For now, it looks like the weekend also brings cooler 50s with a chance for more showers. So, carry an umbrella for any outdoor weekend activities.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Ashley Dikes
Wife accused of killing husband in weekend shooting in Wayne Co.
Meridian police investigators released still images from a robbery reported Saturday at 2:42...
Can you help police solve this crime?
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders
Jackson Police Department
Man behind silver alert was found dead in Jackson nearly a week prior
Braden Luke, Brock Butler and J.T. Etheridge follow in fathers footsteps by playing baseball at...
Like father, like son, like Eagles; three former MCC baseball players get to see their sons on the field

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - February 22nd, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - February 22nd, 2022
Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Those of us who get...
Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday
Weather - February 21, 2022
Weather - February 21, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - February 21st, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - February 21st, 2022