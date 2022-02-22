West Lauderdale beats SE Lauderdale at the Kingdom

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Lady Knights beat the Southeast Lauderdale Lady Tigers 16-1 at home.

A muddy field at the Kingdom did not stop the Lady Knights from raining down on the Lady Tigers as West Lauderdale started off hot from the get go in the first inning.

Multiple errors by the Lady Tigers resulted in West Lauderdale taking advantage and quickly going up 3-0 while only having one out. The Lady Knights kept it going while Southeast Lauderdale just could not find their footing.

West Lauderdale softball remains undefeated at the Kingdom.

