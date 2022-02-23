Advertisement

2 men in school bus arrested for stealing transformer from TV station

Blake A. Bryant (L) and Darryll L. Gunter (R)
Blake A. Bryant (L) and Darryll L. Gunter (R)(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men have been arrested for stealing a transformer from a TV station in Jackson.

According to JPD, WJTV reported that a 4000-pound transformer was stolen from their property.

Police say this was captured on surveillance footage.

The footage showed a spray-painted school bus along with two men, who were caught loading the equipment tow trailer to the bus and driving away.

On that same day, officers noticed a school bus that matched the description of the reported theft.

Officers arrested Darryll L. Gunter and Blake A. Bryant for the theft of the $15,000 transformer.

