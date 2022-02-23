Advertisement

Alabama House advances student bathroom bill

The Alabama House of Representatives is scheduled to debate the bill that mandates K-12 schools require students to use multi-person facilities that match the sex on their original birth certificate.
By Erin Davis
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama House of Representatives voted to pass a bill that requires K-12 public school student to use the restroom based on the gender on their birth certificate.

The bill passed with a vote of 74-24.

Proponents of the bill say that sexual assaults that are happening in school restrooms by males to girls are an increasing problem and the reason for this legislation, while opponents say this unfairly targets transgender youth and instead the body should focus on dealing with the issue of rape.

The bill will head to a Senate committee.

