Alabama House approves controversial anti-riot legislation

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives has approved legislation that would create a new definition of a riot and provide tougher penalties for people who participate in one.

Legislators on Tuesday voted 75-27 for the bill. It now moves to the Alabama Senate.

Republicans supporting the bill said it is needed to quell violent protests that have caused injuries and property damage.

But critics argued that it would have a chilling effect on protests and a loose definition of rioting could allow an officer to make arrests based on presumptions, and prejudices, about the people involved.

