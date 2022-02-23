Advertisement

Coroner: Scott Co. couple appeared to have been attacked during home invasion

(Will Thomas)
By Josh Carter
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A coroner has revealed the identities of the couple attacked inside of their Scott County home last week, leaving one of them dead.

According to Scott County Coroner J. Van Thames, the names of the two shot are Oricio Murillo and Christina Kuykendall. Murillo died at the scene and Kuykendall was rushed to UMMC. Thames says she is still recovering.

Both of their dogs were killed during the crime.

Based on the autopsy of Murillo, he was shot in the face and the upper torso. Kuykendall was shot in the hand and the upper torso.

The coroner says that Kuykendall, a nurse, called Murillo, a farm hand, after she got home and found things inside “suspicious.” Items in their house were not where they had been left and there was a vehicle in the front of the home with its flashers on.

Kuykendall was shot inside the house while Murillo was shot outside. Thames says the crime appears to be a home invasion.

There have been no arrests.

