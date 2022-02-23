Advertisement

East Mississippi’s men’s basketball team takes down Northwest to advance in MACCC championship

EMCC is on their longest win streak with 8th straight wins since the 2018-19 season.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The fourth seeded EMCC men’s basketball team takes down Northwest Mississippi 69-55 in round one of the MACCC basketball tournament.

EMCC jumped out to an early 10-0 lead over Northwest with all five starters scoring at least one basket before the Rangers could get into the net.

Both the Rangers and the Lions had four players score in double digits. Blake Butler finished the game with a game high of 18 points and nine rebounds. Jakorie Smith followed behind with 13 points and 7 rebounds.

The Lions will take on the winner of Pearl River vs Jones on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

