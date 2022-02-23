Advertisement

Evelyn L. “Evie” Hicks

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Funeral service for Evelyn L. “Evie” Hicks, 83, of Butler will be held Friday, February 25, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Franklin McLelland and Rev. Joshua Whittaker officiating. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the funeral home thirty minutes prior to the service.

Mrs. Evie passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at Rush Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi. She was born May 14, 1938, in South Glens Falls, New York.

Evie was a “Classy Lady” who enjoyed arts and crafts. She actually had the privilege of studying under the famous artist, Norman Rockwell for a period of about six months. She had such an amazing gift of art and enjoyed making crafts and giving them to others. She even taught ceramics. She loved her family and her church family dearly. She was very active in her church, especially in making crafts and props for Bible school. She is going to be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Survivors include her son, Billy Hicks of Butler; daughter, Valerie James (Jay) of Pennington; brother, Chester Siuda (Joy) of New Jersey; granddaughter, Shanna L. Kelly Burkett; and great-grandson, Eric Burkett.

She was preceded in death by her father, Forrest Wood; mother, Ora Evelyn Suida; husband, Ralph John Hicks; and sister, Roberta Smith.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler will be in charge of arrangements.

Bumpers Funeral Home

