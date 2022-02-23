Fake $100 bills popping up in Mississippi city

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Bogus bills are showing up in Louisville, Mississippi. In fact, police have recovered nearly $7,000 of fake money.

Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness says officers even seized a fake money order.

Several incidents have been reported and an arrest has been made. Holdiness encourages businesses to pay close attention to the money people are using.

The most recent find was marked fake and someone caught it. If you are given some bogus bucks, you’re asked to call law enforcement.

