Former Scott Co. worker admits to embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A former Scott County employee has pleaded guilty to embezzlement. State Auditor Shad White said Tony Macon pleaded guilty and was sentenced Tuesday.

Macon was arrested by special agents from the State Auditor’s Office in December 2020. He embezzled nearly $50,000 from Scott County taxpayers by using Fuelman Cards to buy fuel for his own use. He was also issued a demand letter for repayment when he was arrested.

Circuit Judge Mark Duncan sentenced Macon to 5 years in prison and 5 years in a post-release supervision program. Macon was also ordered to pay $59,916.67 in restitution and fines.

Macon will not be able to handle public money again.

Suspected fraud may be reported to the auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or by telephone during normal business hours at 1-800-321-1275.

