Isolated Severe Storms Possible, Tornado Watch Issued

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Tornado Watch is in effect until midnight for all of East Mississippi and West Alabama along and north of I-20. This includes Lauderdale, Newton, Neshoba, Kemper, Winston, Noxbuee, Leake, Scott, and Smith counties in Mississippi and Sumter, Greene, and Pickens counties in Alabama.

Our Severe Weather Threat

An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible this evening, especially before 10 PM. We won’t all get severe weather. We won’t all even get rain. Just know that if a thunderstorm can develop, and it’s possible, conditions are favorable for thunderstorms to intensify and become severe quickly. Stronger storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts. Storms will be more abundant north of the WTOK viewing area, so the severe weather threat is bigger there.

Wednesday Will Be Warmest In The Morning

So this evening will be cloudy with occasional showers and the potential for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. The severe weather threat will end by 10 PM. Our low temperature will be near 68 degrees. That low temperature will also be Wednesday’s high temperature. Beneath clouds with occasional light rain, especially before noon, the day will gradually turn colder. It’s a good idea to take a jacket with you when you leave on Wednesday morning for work or school. You may not need on the way out the door, but you’ll probably want it later in the day.

More Rain This Week

The active weather week doesn’t stop there. A warm front will track northward through our area on Thursday. The day will start cool, but we’ll warm quickly toward the upper 70s by Thursday afternoon. A cold front will arrive Thursday night and clear through our area on Friday morning. Showers are possible with the passage of the cold front on Friday morning, but severe thunderstorms do not appear to be likely at this point. After rain on Friday morning, we’ll be colder and dry.

Meridian Mardi Gras Forecast

Most of Saturday will stay dry, but an approaching upper level low pressure wave will arrive in the afternoon and bring some rain later in the afternoon. The rain should hold off until around or after 3 PM, and then it will fall through much of the night and early Sunday morning. Sunday will turn drier, and we’ll stay dry through Monday and Tuesday.

