Lady Jackets prepare to host round three of MHSAA playoffs

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - There is a another trip to the Big House in Jackson on the line for the Union Yellow Jackets girls basketball team.

The Yellow Jackets are continuing to practice as they prepare to host Jefferson Davis Friday night.

Union is led by five senior starters, Kataya Bishop, Madison Buckley, Georgia Cooper, Kierra and Ka’Maya Russell. Their senior leadership has been a big advantage for first year head coach Kelcia Bufkin.

They know heading into Friday that Jefferson Davis is a team that likes to run a full court press. The Yellow Jackets are just working on the basic fundamentals.

Kataya Bishop said, “We’ve got to play together, you know stay together. Hustle. Just take care of the little things.”

“We’ve just got to come focused and ready to play,” said Madison Buckley. “Ready to hustle and just out work out opponents. I’m just ready to play with my team and celebrate with my team. Hopefully the outcome is great and we’re onto the Big House.”

Union will face Jefferson Davis at 7 p.m. on Friday.

